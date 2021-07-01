 | Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Trump executive surrenders to authorities

Allen Weisselberg, a loyal lieutenant to Trump and his real estate-developer father, Fred, has helped pull the strings for 48 years.

Allen Weisselberg, center, CFO of Trump Organization, in 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, surrendered to authorities early Thursday ahead of an expected court appearance on the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into business practices at Donald Trump’s company.

Weisselberg was photographed walking into the the complex that houses criminal courts and the Manhattan district attorney’s office at around 6:20 a.m. with his lawyer.

New York prosecutors were expected to announce an indictment Thursday accusing Weisselberg and Trump’s namesake company of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees.

