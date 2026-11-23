Trump holds up detonations
A court battle has delayed plans to destroy unstable explosives at an Iowa ammunition plant.
President Donald Trump on Monday said he will defer to a federal appeals court on whether the administration moves ahead with plans to detonate several tons of degraded bomb-making material at an Iowa ammunition plant.
The detonation of 68 barrels of lead azide was initially planned for Friday, but the Army has since changed the date three times following an outpouring of public concern about potential health and environmental effects. They had planned for a detonation on Wednesday, saying the weather was most favorable that day.
The Army had no immediate comment when asked about the president’s social media post. Environmentalists sued last week in an effort to stop the detonation, winning a stay from the appeals court pending a decision on the validity of an emergency permit approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that cleared the way for the operation.
Associated Press
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