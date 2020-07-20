Menu Search Log in

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Interview with Fox News host touches on numerous issues facing country, president.

July 20, 2020

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, D.C., from Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden. Trump says it’s too early to make such an ironclad guarantee.

“I have to see. Look … I have to see,” Trump told moderator Chris Wallace during a wide-ranging interview on Fox News Channel. “No, I’m not going to just say ‘yes.’ I’m not going to say ‘no,’ and I didn’t last time, either.” 

The Biden campaign responded: “The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

