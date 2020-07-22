Menu Search Log in

Trump pivots on face masks

In a switch from previous statements, President Trump said the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to worsen in the coming days in the United States. He also has begun stressing the importance of using face masks to prevent the disease from spreading.

By

National News

July 22, 2020 - 10:28 AM

President Donald Trump holds up his face mask during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Tuesday in Washington, DC. Photo by (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the U.S. before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five months.

He also professed a newfound respect for the protective face masks he has seldom worn. He pulled one from his pocket in the White House briefing room but didn’t put it on.

After a three-month hiatus from his freewheeling daily virus briefings, Trump returned to the podium, keeping the stage to himself without the public health experts who were staples of his previous events but keeping close to scripted remarks prepared by aides.

Related
July 1, 2020
June 24, 2020
May 6, 2020
May 4, 2020
Trending