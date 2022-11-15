 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Trump readies for another White House bid

Donald Trump is expected to announce another presidential run Tuesday evening, despite the swirling controversies that continue to surround the former president.

By

National News

November 15, 2022 - 12:58 PM

President Donald Trump turns to reporters as he exits the White House to walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.

Trump had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party’s nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of the House on Tuesday, it could end up with its narrowest majority in decades.

“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Trump wrote on his social media network on Monday. An announcement was expected at 9 p.m. EST Tuesday from his club in Palm Beach.

Related
May 12, 2021
January 13, 2020
October 10, 2019
November 8, 2018
Most Popular