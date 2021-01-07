Menu Search Log in

Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly

For the first time since his defeat Nov. 3, President Trump has acknowledged Joe Biden will be the next president. He announced there would be an "orderly transition" after Congress certified the electoral count in Biden's favor.

National News

January 7, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Protesters gather at the door of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Photo by (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election  and announced there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early today certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump’s acknowledgment came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem as it tried to halt the peaceful transition of power. Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally halted for more than six hours.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director. His own account had been locked by the company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. 

