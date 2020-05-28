Menu Search Log in

Trump takes aim at Twitter

President Trump is poised to issue an executive order affecting social media companies. He claims the order is necessary because it curbs his free speech.

By

National News

May 28, 2020 - 9:57 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order today aimed at curbing liability protections for social media companies, two days after he lashed out at Twitter for applying fact checks to two of his tweets.

Trump had threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering on Wednesday, but he alone can’t do that. The proposed order would direct executive branch agencies including the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to study whether they can place new rules on the companies — though experts expressed doubts much could be done without an act of Congress.

A similar executive order was previously considered by the administration but shelved over concerns it couldn’t pass legal muster and that it violated conservative principles on deregulation and free speech.

Related
April 23, 2020
April 22, 2020
March 30, 2020
February 24, 2020
Trending