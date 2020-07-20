Menu Search Log in

Trump’s alternate reality on COVID-19 threat

The Associated Press fact checks the president's latest assertions on the pandemic, Joe Biden and the US economy.

By

National News

July 20, 2020 - 9:58 AM

Chris Wallace of Fox News interviews President Trump on Sunday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to be living in an alternate reality when it comes to the COVID-19 threat.

Over the weekend, he clung to the misguided notion that the virus will just “disappear” even as his top science experts and GOP allies bluntly say otherwise.

Trump also continued to wrongly insist that anyone who wants a coronavirus test is getting one, made the head-scratching suggestion that the virus is under control when infections are surging to fresh daily highs and lodged false accusations against the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Related
July 20, 2020
May 26, 2020
March 30, 2020
March 25, 2020
Trending