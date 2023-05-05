 | Fri, May 05, 2023
TurboTax customers to receive checks

Americans who wound up paying to file for tax services provided by TurboTax, thinking they were supposed to be filed for free, will soon get settlement checks. The software company owners were ordered to pay $141 million to about 4.4 million people across the country, particularly low-income consumers.

May 5, 2023 - 2:39 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans who qualified for free tax services — but were instead deceived into paying TurboTax for their returns — will soon get settlement checks in the mail.

In a settlement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to some 4.4 million people across the country. Those impacted were low-income consumers eligible for free, federally-supported tax services — but paid TurboTax to file their federal returns across the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years due to “predatory and deceptive marketing,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia signed the May 2022 settlement, which was led by James.

