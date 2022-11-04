Twitter layoffs begin after Musk takeover

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.

The company had told employees by email that they would find out by 9 a.m. PDT if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many of the roughly 7,500 employees would lose their jobs.

Musk didn’t confirm or correct investor Ron Baron at a conference in New York on Friday when he asked the billionaire Tesla CEO how much money he would save after he “fired half of Twitter.”