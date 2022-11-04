 | Fri, Nov 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Twitter layoffs begin after Musk takeover

Some employees of the San Francisco-based company tweeted earlier that they had already lost access to their work accounts.

By

National News

November 4, 2022 - 4:34 PM

Elon Musk. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.

The company had told employees by email that they would find out by 9 a.m. PDT if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many of the roughly 7,500 employees would lose their jobs.

Musk didn’t confirm or correct investor Ron Baron at a conference in New York on Friday when he asked the billionaire Tesla CEO how much money he would save after he “fired half of Twitter.”

Related
December 14, 2021
November 11, 2021
July 31, 2020
May 29, 2020
Most Popular