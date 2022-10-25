 | Tue, Oct 25, 2022
Two killed in St. Louis high school shooting

An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenager girl. Police killed the shooter in an exchange of gunfire.

October 25, 2022 - 2:32 PM

A photo of Alexzandria Bell, 15, rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of Monday's school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were killed, along with gunman Orlando Harris, in Monday's shooting. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding seven others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.

The attack just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.

Speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, police Chief Michael Sack identified the shooter as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year.

