 | Thu, Jan 27, 2022
U.S. economy grew at 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 session

The U.S. economy, rebounding from the 2020 coronavirus recession, grew at 5.7% in 2021, the largest calendar-year growth since 1984.

January 27, 2022 - 9:58 AM

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, bouncing back with resilience from 2020’s brief but devastating coronavirus recession.

The nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — expanded 5.7% in 2021. It was the strongest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 after a previous recession. The economy ended the year by growing at an unexpectedly brisk 6.9% annual pace from October through December as businesses replenished their inventories, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

“It just goes to show that the U.S. economy has learned to adapt to the new variants and continues to produce,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist at Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings.

