 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Uber, Lyft settle wage theft claims

A combined $328 million will eventually be distributed to current and former drivers.

November 2, 2023 - 5:28 PM

A view of the entrance sign at Uber headquarters in San Francisco. (David Tran/Dreamstime/TNS) Photo by David Tran/Dreamstime/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will pay a combined $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

James said the settlements resolve investigations into the companies improperly charging drivers sales taxes and other fees when the costs should have been paid by customers.

Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft will pay $38 million. The money will be distributed to current and former drivers, she said. The companies have also agreed to provide drivers outside of New York City with paid sick leave and a minimum wage of $26 per hour.

