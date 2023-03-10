‘Unrivaled’ storm pummels California

FRESNO, Calif. — At least one person has died as the first of two atmospheric river storms descended Friday on California, prompting widespread evacuation orders as it flooded creeks and rivers and dropped warm, heavy rains atop the state’s near-record snowpack.

The person, who has not been identified, was killed when a portion of a roof collapsed at a coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland, authorities said. He was a worker at the facility, where at least one other employee was injured in the collapse.

Gov. Gavin Newsom requested an emergency declaration from President Joe Biden, which would authorize federal support for state and local responses to the storm.