 | Wed, Aug 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

US back in the game of fighting climate change

The legislation that Biden is expected to sign is estimated to reduce emissions between 31% to 44%, according to an analysis by the Rhodium Group.

By

National News

August 10, 2022 - 3:59 PM

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet, left, and John Hickenlooper, right, talk to supporters at an event Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, celebrating their chamber's passage of a climate change bill. (Nick Coltrain/The Denver Post)

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly.

The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy.

Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success.

Related
July 28, 2022
July 1, 2022
June 30, 2022
November 1, 2021
Most Popular