 | Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

US closes in on 100M vaccinated

Businesses and recreational sites are opening around the country as pandemic restrictions ease. About 55% of Americans have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 38% are fully vaccinated.

By

National News

April 30, 2021 - 2:41 PM

People with appointments wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-up public health vaccination site on Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo by (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

Disneyland reopened Friday and New York’s mayor predicted the big city will be up and running again at full strength by July 1, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 closed in on 100 million.

Visitors cheered and screamed with delight as the Southern California theme park swung open its gates for the first time in 13 months in a powerful symbol of the U.S. rebound, even though the self-proclaimed Happiest Place on Earth is allowing only in-state guests for now and operating at just 25% capacity.

The reopening and similar steps elsewhere around the country reflect increasing optimism as COVID-19 deaths tumble and the ranks of the vaccinated grow — a stark contrast to the worsening disaster in India and Brazil and the scant availability of vaccines in many poor parts of the world.

Related
March 22, 2021
March 11, 2021
March 9, 2021
February 5, 2021
Most Popular