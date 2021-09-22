 | Wed, Sep 22, 2021
US COVID deaths top 1,900 a day

US deaths from COVID-19 are averaging 1,900 a day for the first time since early March. Unvaccinated Americans are the primary target of the virus, filling hospitals and complicating the return to school.

September 22, 2021 - 9:25 AM

A COVID-19 patient in an ICU in December. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans.

The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year, delayed the return to offices and demoralized health care workers.

“It is devastating,” said Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician in the Kansas City, Missouri, area who has cared for babies delivered prematurely by cesarean section in a last-ditch effort to save their mothers, some of whom died. For health workers, the deaths, combined with misinformation and disbelief about the virus, have been “heart-wrenching, soul-crushing.”

