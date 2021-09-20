 | Mon, Sep 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

US death toll about to pass Spanish Flu

The known death toll from COVID-19 in the US is about to surpass the number of dead from the Spanish Flue, the pandemic that lasted from 1918 to 1919. And COVID deaths keep rising.

By

National News

September 20, 2021 - 8:37 AM

Soldiers from Fort Riley ill with Spanish flu at a hospital ward at Camp Funston in 1918. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND MEDICINE/WIKEPEDIA.ORG Photo by National Museum of Science and Medicine / Wikipedia.org

The United States’ known death toll from COVID-19 will surpass the number of dead from the Spanish Flu within the next day or two, according to the side-by-side numbers — though a direct comparison between the raw numbers doesn’t give the whole story, medical experts and statisticians say.

What is clear is that the sheer numbers, given the modern-day tools that combat such illnesses, are a heavy burden. COVID-related U.S. deaths as of Sunday night are at 673,763, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

That’s just over 1,200 fewer than died in the 1918 Spanish Flu, which took an estimated 675,000 lives in the U.S. Before this, that flu pandemic was the most lethal since the United States was formed. With an 1,800-per-day death average, the number who’ve died of COVID-19 could surpass the previous scourge by today.

Related
January 20, 2021
September 29, 2020
September 23, 2020
April 17, 2020
Most Popular