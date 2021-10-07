 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
US food workers launch rare strikes

A summer of labor unrest at food manufacturers has led to fall strikes for better pay.

October 7, 2021 - 9:21 AM

20-year Frito-Lay veteran Chris Ware protests outside the plant in Topeka. (FRANK MORRIS/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay.

Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.

The actions come on top of strikes earlier this summer by 600 workers at a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, and 1,000 workers at five Nabisco plants across the U.S. In June, Smithfield Foods narrowly avoided a strike by thousands of workers at a plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

