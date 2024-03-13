 | Wed, Mar 13, 2024
Menu Search Log in

US gets first presidential rematch since 1956 race

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the presumptive presidential nominees for their parties. The last presidential election rematch was in 1956 when Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated Adlai Stevenson for the second time.

By

National News

March 13, 2024 - 2:45 PM

Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in 2020, in Cleveland. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just when Americans thought they were out, Joe Biden and Donald Trump pulled them back in.

The sequel to the 2020 election is officially set as the president and his immediate predecessor secured their parties’ nominations. Biden and Trump have set up a political movie the country has seen before — even if the last version was in black and white.

The last presidential rematch came in 1956, when Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower again defeated Adlai Stevenson, the Democratic opponent he had four years prior.

Related
December 20, 2021
December 15, 2020
October 8, 2020
September 29, 2020
Most Popular