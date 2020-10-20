US home construction up 1.9%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction rose a solid 1.9% in September after having fallen in the previous month, as home building continues as one of the bright spots of the economy.
The increase last month pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million homes and apartments after a 6.7% drop in August, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Applications for building permits, a good barometer of future activity, rose an even stronger 5.2% to 1.55 million units.
