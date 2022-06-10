 | Sat, Jun 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%

Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday.

By

National News

June 10, 2022 - 1:10 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. The new inflation figure, the biggest yearly increase since December 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.

On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, much faster than the 0.3% increase from March to April. Behind that surge were much higher prices for food, energy, rent, airline tickets and and new and used cars.

Related
June 8, 2022
May 10, 2022
April 12, 2022
March 11, 2022
Most Popular