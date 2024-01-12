 | Fri, Jan 12, 2024
Menu Search Log in

US intensifies oversight of Boeing after latest mishap for planemaker

The Federal Aviation Administration will audit Boeing's aircraft production and increase oversight after last week's incident, when a panel blew off a jetliner in mid-flight.

By

National News

January 12, 2024 - 12:59 PM

The sun sets on an era of aviation manufacturing as the very last Boeing 747 lands at Paine Field following a test flight, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times/TNS)

The Federal Aviation Administration will begin auditing Boeing’s aircraft production and increase oversight of the troubled manufacturer after a panel blew off a jetliner in midflight last week, the last in a string of mishaps for its marquee aircraft.

The agency’s move comes just a day after it announced an investigation into whether Boeing failed to make sure a fuselage panel that blew off was safe and manufactured to meet the design that regulators approved.

The FAA said Friday that it would audit Boeing’s 737 Max 9 jetliner production line, as well as the company’s parts suppliers “to evaluate Boeing’s compliance with its approved quality procedures.”

Related
January 8, 2024
August 24, 2023
December 30, 2020
November 18, 2020
Most Popular