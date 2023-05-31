US job openings hit 10.1 million and labor market still strong

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in April, illustrating the resilience of the American labor market and complicating Federal Reserve efforts to fight inflation.

Employers posted 10.1 million job openings last month, up from 9.7 million in March and the most since January, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists had expected vacancies to slip below 9.5 million.

“Demand for workers is still strong and the labor market is largely continuing to chug along nicely,’’ said Nick Bunker, research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab.