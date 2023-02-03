 | Fri, Feb 03, 2023
US may lift protections for grizzly bears

Friday’s move kicks off at least a year of further study before final decisions about the Yellowstone and Glacier regions.

February 3, 2023 - 4:10 PM

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration took a first step Friday toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to future hunting in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said state officials provided “substantial” information that grizzlies have recovered from the threat of extinction in the regions surrounding Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

But federal officials rejected claims by Idaho that protections should be lifted beyond those areas, and they raised concerns about new laws from the Republican-led states that could potentially harm grizzly populations.

