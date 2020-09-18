Menu Search Log in

US on verge of milestone: 200,000 virus deaths

U.S. has 4% of world's population but 21% of global coronavirus deaths. Brazil ranks second in deaths, with 134,000.

By

National News

September 18, 2020 - 3:27 PM

The U.S. will top 200,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus in coming days, a devastating milestone that comes eight months after the pathogen was first confirmed on American soil.

The U.S., with 4% of the world’s population, accounts for about 21% of global coronavirus deaths. The disparity underscores America’s failure to contain a virus that blazed through populous states like Texas, Florida and California this summer despite predictions that warmer weather could bring a respite.

With a population of 330 million, the U.S. reached 100,000 COVID-19 deaths on May 27, four months after the first recorded case. It has taken another four months to near 200,000, a number roughly equal to the population of Yonkers, New York, or Huntsville, Alabama. Brazil ranks second in deaths, with more than 134,000 in a nation of 210 million.

Related
June 29, 2020
May 26, 2020
April 6, 2020
March 19, 2020
Trending