 | Sat, Jun 11, 2022
Uvalde assailant: ‘A ticking time bomb’

The common elements of young, male mass shooters provide a “road map” as policymakers seek ways to prevent future incidents.

June 10, 2022 - 12:31 PM

Brad Fowler of San Antonio, Texas, lights up candles at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 3, in Uvalde, Texas. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Cornyn said Thursday the 18-year-old responsible for the Uvalde school massacre fit an all-too-common profile of mass shooters: alienated young men with mental health issues.

“He engaged in self-mutilation, self-cutting, tortured animals, made threats against his fellow students, threatened sexual assault against his fellow female students and made threats that he would in fact do what he ultimately did online,” the Texas Republican said during a floor speech. “He was a ticking time bomb.”

Cornyn is the lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan Senate gun talks, which he said are making progress.

