Uvalde assailant: ‘A ticking time bomb’

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Cornyn said Thursday the 18-year-old responsible for the Uvalde school massacre fit an all-too-common profile of mass shooters: alienated young men with mental health issues.

“He engaged in self-mutilation, self-cutting, tortured animals, made threats against his fellow students, threatened sexual assault against his fellow female students and made threats that he would in fact do what he ultimately did online,” the Texas Republican said during a floor speech. “He was a ticking time bomb.”

Cornyn is the lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan Senate gun talks, which he said are making progress.