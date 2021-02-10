Menu Search Log in

Vaccine: A third of US adults skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine

A poll found 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but 15% said they are certain they won't and 17% say probably not. Many are concerned about safety and effectiveness.

By

National News

February 10, 2021 - 9:50 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll that some experts say is discouraging news if the U.S. hopes to achieve herd immunity and vanquish the outbreak.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

The poll suggests that substantial skepticism persists more than a month and a half into a U.S. vaccination drive that has encountered few if any serious side effects. It found that resistance runs higher among younger people, people without college degrees, Black Americans and Republicans.

Related
January 29, 2021
December 18, 2020
December 11, 2020
October 14, 2020
Trending