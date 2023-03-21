 | Tue, Mar 21, 2023
Venus flytrap fans ask South Carolina to honor plant

A group of conservationists is seeking to have South Carolina honor the Venus flytrap as the state's official carnivorous plant. The move would raise awareness on the species, which grows almost exclusively in South Carolina.

By

National News

March 21, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Venus fly trap Photo by Pixabay.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservationists are pushing for the Venus flytrap to be South Carolina’s official carnivorous plant, joining other official items such as the state bird (Carolina Wren), state opera (Porgy and Bess) and the state snack (boiled peanuts).

In all, South Carolina has about five dozen official state things. There are already five different plants including yellow jasmine, which is the official flower, to the official fruit — the peach — to Indian Grass, which is, unsurprisingly, South Carolina’s official grass.

But supporters said honoring the Venus flytrap isn’t about one extra thing students see on an elementary school worksheet.

