 | Thu, Jan 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Voting bill collapses

A voting rights bills championed by Democrats and President Biden collapsed Wednesday, when a pair of senators refused to join their party in overcoming a Republican filibuster.

By

National News

January 20, 2022 - 8:46 AM

A vehicle displays a sign reading, "Protect Our Freedom To Vote," in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2022. The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday on a voting rights bill. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

The outcome Wednesday night was a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden and his party, coming at the tumultuous close to his first year in office

Despite a day of piercing debate and speeches that often carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by opponents of civil rights legislation, Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change the Senate procedures on this one bill and allow a simple majority to advance it.

Related
January 19, 2022
January 12, 2022
January 11, 2022
March 9, 2021
Most Popular