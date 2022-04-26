VP Harris tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive on Tuesday for the coronavirus, but is not experiencing any symptoms, her office said.

Harris “will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” Kirsten Allen, her spokesperson, said in a statement. “She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Harris was in California last week, and has not had any recent contact with President Joe Biden and most of the White House staff. She returned to Washington on Monday.