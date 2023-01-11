Watchdog sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for IRS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is beginning to see “a light at the end of the tunnel” of its customer service struggles, thanks to tens of billions of new money from the Democrats’ climate and health law and the authority to hire more people, according to an independent watchdog within the agency.

But that upbeat assessment from the National Taxpayer Advocate is tempered by an early move by the new House Republican majority to rescind nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS, even though the bill approved Monday is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-run Senate.

In the report Wednesday to Congress from Erin M. Collins, who leads the office assigned to protect taxpayers’ rights under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, cited “more misery” for taxpayers last year and spoke of the challenges still ahead. “I am just not sure how much further we need to travel before we see sunlight,” she said.