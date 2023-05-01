 | Mon, May 01, 2023
Weekend storms blast East Coast

The City of Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency after a tornado moved through the area and damaged dozens of homes, downed trees and caused gas leaks.

May 1, 2023 - 4:35 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (AP) — Officials in Virginia, Maine, and Florida are assessing damage Monday from major storms over the weekend, including some that caused power outages and wrecked homes.

Between 50 and 100 homes were damaged after the tornado touched down around 6 p.m., city officials said in a statement Sunday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

