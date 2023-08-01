 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
What do ‘dense  breasts’ mean?

Studies have shown that dense breast tissue can make it more difficult to detect breast cancer early. About half of women have dense breast tissue.

By

National News

August 1, 2023 - 2:01 PM

A recent Food and Drug Administration rule requires healthcare providers to notify people if they have dense breasts. Studies have shown that dense breast tissue can make it more difficult to detect breast cancer early.

Dr. Kristin Robinson, a Mayo Clinic breast radiologist, says women with dense breast tissue are at a slightly increased risk of developing breast cancer compared to women without, and that’s why early detection is so important.

“About 50% of women have dense breast tissue,” says Dr. Robinson.

