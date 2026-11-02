What to know about the Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment period now underway
Enrollees in the Affordable Care Act will likely be faced with fewer coverage options and higher premiums. Financial help, including premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions, is now restricted for many groups previously eligible.
Published: November 2, 2026
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Enrollees in the Affordable Care Act will likely be faced with fewer coverage options and higher premiums. Financial help, including premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions, is now restricted for many groups previously eligible.
WASHINGTON (AP) — People heading into the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period with plans to sign up for insurance should expect a variety of changes in 2027, including higher premiums and fewer coverage options.
The sign-up window for the marketplace, also known as Obamacare, starts Sunday in most states and runs through Jan. 15.
Big changes to the exchange include expiring financial assistance, rising rates, potential delays in working with a broker, new restrictions on immigrants, and stricter enrollment checks.
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The Associated Press
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