 | Mon, Nov 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

What to know about the Social Security “bump”

Retirees will receive a 3.2% cost-of-living raise come the first of the year. The program pays roughly $1.4 trillion in benefits to more than 71 million Americans

By

National News

November 6, 2023 - 5:02 PM

Social Security benefits will increase 3.1% beginning the first of the year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans will see a modest increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment is added to Social Security payments.

The 3.2% raise is intended to help meet higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. The average recipient will see an increase of about $54 per month, according to government estimates. That’s a smaller percentage than last year, because consumer prices have eased, and the COLA is tied to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

Still, Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and Disability Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, says increased Medicare premiums will “absorb a disproportionate share of the COLA for most people.” One premium is rising by an estimated 6%, or roughly $9.90 a month.

Related
October 11, 2018
August 19, 2015
October 25, 2011
August 29, 2011
Most Popular