 | Tue, Aug 16, 2022
Menu Search Log in

What’s in Biden’s bill? Health, climate goals now become law

The Inflation Reduction Act will bring the biggest investment ever in the fight against climate change, will cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients and will ensure big businesses pay their share with a new 15% corporate minimum tax.

By

National News

August 16, 2022 - 3:16 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks and signs into law the CHIPS and Science Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and legislation he’s signing Tuesday delivers a slimmer, though not insignificant, version of that once sweeping idea.

Approved by the divided Congress, the bill brings the biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. Also in the legislation is a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients as well as a new 15% corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share.

And billions will be left over to pay down federal deficits.

Related
August 10, 2022
August 8, 2022
July 28, 2022
July 11, 2022
Most Popular