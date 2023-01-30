 | Mon, Jan 30, 2023
White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes

The CDC estimates that about a half a million children in the U.S. have elevated blood lead levels, meaning the amount of lead found during a blood test is higher than most other children.

January 30, 2023 - 5:16 PM

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday announced plans to speed up the use of infrastructure law funds to replace lead pipes in underserved communities, with a focus on Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin beginning this year.

No level of lead is safe for children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

