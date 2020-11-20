Menu Search Log in

Who will get the first COVID vaccines?

States are racing to finalize plans for who will get the first doses and how they will be distributed. Drug makers are preparing to ship vaccines in just a few weeks.

By

National News

November 20, 2020 - 2:35 PM

WASHINGTON — As the first COVID-19 vaccines move toward federal approval, states are racing to finalize plans for who will get the first doses and how they will be distributed — critical decisions that have taken on new urgency as drugmakers prepare to ship vaccines in just a few weeks.

State and federal health officials have largely agreed that front-line health care workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients should be vaccinated first, a vital step as infections soar this fall, filling hospitals across the country.

There is also broad consensus that nursing home residents and patients at other long-term care facilities should be targeted in the initial immunization push. The virus has proved to be particularly deadly in these populations.

