Wife of suspected TX gunman arrested

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A woman identified as the wife of a Texas man suspected of killing five of his neighbors was arrested Wednesday, authorities said, for hindering the four-day manhunt for the man, who is also in custody.

Divimara Lamar Nava, 53, identified as the wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, was in custody in connection with the Friday night shooting, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Although Henderson identified Nava as Oropeza’s wife, jail records list her as not being legally married. The two share a home address, according to the records.