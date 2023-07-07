 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
Yellen strikes optimistic tone in China visit

Yellen is one of several senior U.S. officials expected to travel to Beijing to encourage Chinese leaders to revive interactions between the governments of the world’s two largest economies.

National News

July 7, 2023 - 4:32 PM

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport as Yang Yingming, center, Director General of the Department of International Economic Relations of China's Ministry of Finance, looks on, in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed hope Friday for better communication after Yellen appealed to Beijing not to let frustration over U.S. curbs on technology exports disrupt economic cooperation.

Both governments used positive terms to describe Yellen’s visit to China’s capital, which was aimed at improving strained relations, and stressed the importance of U.S.-China economic ties. They announced no plans for more high-level meetings or to revive additional contacts that disputes over technology, security and other respective irritants have disrupted.

Yellen is one of several senior U.S. officials expected to travel to Beijing to encourage Chinese leaders to revive interactions between the governments of the world’s two largest economies. Treasury officials said earlier she wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and no breakthroughs were expected.

