 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
Yikes, this seat is cold!

General Motors is in the hot seat at the news some of its news models won't include heated seats and steering wheels.

The interior of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country. (Mark Phelan/Detroit Free Press/TNS)

General Motors dealers in metro Detroit face a new challenge to selling cars.

They must inform Michigan car buyers that there’ll be no heated seats or heated steering wheels on many 2022 GM models, just as temperatures drop into the 40s and winter is weeks away.

“It’s not ideal. You want to have as many options available to folks as possible,” said Paul Zimmermann, vice president and partner of Matick Chevrolet in Redford Township and Matick Toyota in Macomb. “I get why GM is doing it and I applaud them for finding do-arounds for the problem because 100% of zero is zero.”

