Nation’s milestone a grim one

The COVID-19 death toll for the United States bumps 100,000.

May 26, 2020 - 9:46 AM

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images/TNS

The number of U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 reached almost 100,000 as of this morning, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. 

In Kansas, 9,218 cases from 88 counties have been confirmed. As of Monday morning, the death toll was 188.          

Worldwide, more than 346,000 deaths have been recorded due to the coronavirus. The United States’ 99,462 deaths leads the count, with the United Kingdom’s 37,000 death toll a distant second. 

