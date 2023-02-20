New Extension agent comes home

YATES CENTER — Cassidy Lutz says she “basically grew up in an Extension office,” so it’s no surprise she would choose to become an Extension agent.

Lutz is the new Family and Consumer Science Agent for the Southwind Extension District. Her office is located in Yates Center but she covers all four counties in the district: Allen, Bourbon, Neosho and Woodson.

Lutz grew up in Anderson County, just outside Garnett, where she was active in 4-H, FFA, sports and a variety of other activities: “All that good ag-kid stuff,” as she called it.