New in vitro method may save white rhino

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Researchers say a rhinoceros was impregnated through embryo transfer in the first successful use of a method that might later make it possible to save the nearly extinct northern white rhino subspecies.

The experiment was conducted with the less endangered southern white rhino subspecies. Researchers created an embryo in a lab from an egg and sperm collected from rhinos and transferred into a southern white rhino surrogate mother at the Ol-Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

“The successful embryo transfer and pregnancy are a proof of concept and allow (researchers) to now safely move to the transfer of northern white rhino embryos — a cornerstone in the mission to save the northern white rhino from extinction,” the group said in a statement Wednesday.