Allen County Commissioner David Lee would rather the county landfill not get a reputation as a “tire landing zone.”

And while Commissioner Jerry Daniels doesn’t love the idea, he recognizes accepting tires “is a revenue stream for the county.”

Public Works Director Mitch Garner addressed creating a new tire disposal monofill site at the landfill at Tuesday’s meeting. The current site will reach its limit in “five, six years, or maybe sooner,” said Garner.