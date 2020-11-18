Newcomer Lopez narrowly wins Sedgwick County race

Voters elected Democrat Sarah Lopez to a four-year term on the Sedgwick County Commission.

Official election results certified Monday confirm Lopez won the close 2nd District race over Republican Michael O’Donnell by 264 votes.

After initially leading the race on election night, Lopez trailed O’Donnell once all precincts were tallied. As mail ballots were processed in the days following Election Day, Lopez regained the lead in the race by 125 votes.