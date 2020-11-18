Menu Search Log in

Newcomer Lopez narrowly wins Sedgwick County race

Lopez’s win caps off a tumultuous few weeks in the race. A political scandal involving O’Donnell unraveled in mid-October with the release of an audio recording from 2019. He and two elected officials were caught plotting a cover-up of a negative campaign video.

By

News

November 18, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Democrat Sarah Lopez defeated Republican Michael O'Donnell for the 2nd District commissioner race. Photo by DEBORAH SHAAR / KMUW

Voters elected Democrat Sarah Lopez to a four-year term on the Sedgwick County Commission.

Official election results certified Monday confirm Lopez won the close 2nd District race over Republican Michael O’Donnell by 264 votes.

After initially leading the race on election night, Lopez trailed O’Donnell once all precincts were tallied. As mail ballots were processed in the days following Election Day, Lopez regained the lead in the race by 125 votes.

Related
November 16, 2020
November 19, 2019
April 18, 2019
November 8, 2017
Trending