Next COVID clinic is Thursday

The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Community Building in Riverside Park.
It is targeted at those aged 65 and older.
The clinic will follow the same guidelines as the previous two clinics.
The clinic will last until 2 p.m. or until the vaccine runs out. The previous clinics administered a combined 690 doses.
Those who are interested in attending should arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the clinic begins.
It will speed the process if you complete paperwork ahead of time. Forms can be downloaded at sekmchd.com or picked up at the Allen County Health Department, Iola Recreation Department, G&W Iola, Allen County Courthouse, or Iola Public Library.
Masks are required.
Wear short sleeves under layers of clothing to keep warm.
Bring proof of age and proof of county residence.
You must be available for the second dose at the same time and location on March 25.
You cannot take the COVID vaccine if you had any other vaccine within the past 14 days, such as for flu or shingles. You also cannot take it if you are in isolation or quarantine, or received Bamlivinimab as treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days
If the vaccine clinic has to be cancelled due to inclement weather or lack of vaccine, the cancellation will be reported on the radio, the SEKMCHD Facebook page and website: www.sekmchd.com