The owners of a pair of senior living facilities in Allen County have filed for bankruptcy.

Papers filed by Dimensions in Senior Living LLC, which owns Greystone Residential Care in Iola and Arrowood Lane Residential Care in Humboldt, cited debts totaling more than $4.2 million in filing for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Nebraska.

Dimensions owns a series of senior living and assisted living facilities in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.