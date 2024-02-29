 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
Pancake Day Race boosts community’s economy

This year marks the 75th anniversary of what’s known as the Pancake Day Race in the southwest Kansas town of Liberal. It’s an oddity, but these types of community festivals offer economic benefits to smaller towns.

February 29, 2024 - 2:01 PM

Pamela Bolivar crosses the finish line to win this year’s Pancake Day Race in Liberal, Kansas. She grew up running in the race as a child, and now has won her hometown bragging rights against Olney, England. Photo by Kaden Classen/365th Street Photography/Kansas News Service

LIBERAL — Women dressed in aprons, skirts and headscarves line up in the middle of main street. They’re dressed in a traditional English kitchen outfit, but instead of cooking, they are about to race. As the women get on their marks they prepare their other race essentials, frying pans and pancakes.

This is the annual Pancake Day Race, a tradition in Liberal, Kansas, for 75 years. People gather to watch competitors run the quarter-mile race holding frying pans containing a single pancake.

It’s a multi-day event in Liberal with an international connection as locals compete against racers in England.

