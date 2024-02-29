Pancake Day Race boosts community’s economy

LIBERAL — Women dressed in aprons, skirts and headscarves line up in the middle of main street. They’re dressed in a traditional English kitchen outfit, but instead of cooking, they are about to race. As the women get on their marks they prepare their other race essentials, frying pans and pancakes.

This is the annual Pancake Day Race, a tradition in Liberal, Kansas, for 75 years. People gather to watch competitors run the quarter-mile race holding frying pans containing a single pancake.

It’s a multi-day event in Liberal with an international connection as locals compete against racers in England.